Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 Results: Profit Up 16%, Meets Estimates
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.’s profit rose 16% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.
The net profit of the eponymous toothpaste-maker increased 16% over the previous year to Rs 395 crore in the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 399-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 FY25 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% to Rs 1,618 crore versus Rs 1,470 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,634 crore).
Ebitda up 3.1% to Rs 496 crore versus Rs 481 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 555 crore).
Margins at 30.7% versus 32.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 33.9%).
Net Profit up 16% at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 340 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 399 crore).
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. posted a 10% year-on-year rise in net sales for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024, with domestic revenues growing by 10.5%. The company's net sales climbed to Rs 1,609.2 crore, up from Rs 1,462.4 crore in the same period last year, driven by consistent growth across its entire portfolio. For the first half of FY25, the company recorded a domestic revenue growth at a two-year compound annual growth rate of 10.4%.
On the profitability front, Colgate-Palmolive reported a net profit of Rs 395.1 crore for Q2 FY25, marking a 16.2% increase from Rs 340.1 crore in the previous year. This profit includes a one-time credit related to interest on income tax refunds.
Advertising expenses rose 17.8% year-on-year, reflecting the company’s focus on brand building and category expansion. Colgate also ramped up its investment in delivering higher-quality products to consumers.