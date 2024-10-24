Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 Results: Profit Up 16%, Meets Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. posted a 10% year-on-year rise in net sales for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024, with domestic revenues growing by 10.5%. The company's net sales climbed to Rs 1,609.2 crore, up from Rs 1,462.4 crore in the same period last year, driven by consistent growth across its entire portfolio. For the first half of FY25, the company recorded a domestic revenue growth at a two-year compound annual growth rate of 10.4%.

On the profitability front, Colgate-Palmolive reported a net profit of Rs 395.1 crore for Q2 FY25, marking a 16.2% increase from Rs 340.1 crore in the previous year. This profit includes a one-time credit related to interest on income tax refunds.

Advertising expenses rose 17.8% year-on-year, reflecting the company’s focus on brand building and category expansion. Colgate also ramped up its investment in delivering higher-quality products to consumers.