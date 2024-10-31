Cognizant Raises Revenue Guidance As Demand In Health Science, Financial Services Picks Up

Technology major Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. raised its full-year 2024 guidance to 1.4% to 1.9% from -0.5% to 1%, on the back of an improving demand environment.

The third quarter's revenue of $5 billion increased 3.0% year-on-year or 2.7% in constant currency, meeting the upper end of the provided guidance range. Cognizant follows the calendar year.

Profit for the period came in at $582 million, up 2.82% sequentially from $566 million. On a YoY basis, profit was up 10.8%. The company said it saw strong growth in Health Sciences, which was up 7.8% YoY, or 7.6% in constant currency, and return to growth in Financial Services was up 0.7% YoY, or 0.5% in constant currency.

"Revenue growth in the third quarter was at the high end of our guidance range, driven by another quarter of strong performance in our largest segments, Health Sciences and Financial Services,” said Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer.