Cognizant Q3 Results: Net Income Falls 53% To $274 Million; Revenue Rises 7.3% To $5.4 Billion

"As a result, we do not believe it is more likely than not that we will realise our deferred tax asset of $390 million related to R&E costs capitalised outside the US. These amounts would have otherwise been available to offset certain future US taxes on our non-US earnings, which, as a result of this repeal, we no longer project to be applicable to us," it said, explaining the one-time, non-cash income tax expense of $390 million recorded in Q3.