Coforge To Achieve $2-Billion Revenue Target Faster Than Expected, Says CEO Sudhir Singh

Coforge Ltd. is set to achieve $2 billion in annual revenue sooner than expected, supported by its effective execution of strategies, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh.

The multinational information technology company has clocked a 27.6% rise in second quarter revenue at Rs 3,062 crore compared to Rs 2,400 crore that it earned in the preceding three-month period.

The Noida-based company's net profit rose 67.7% to Rs 234 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 2024 as compared to Rs 139 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Speaking to NDTV Profit about the company’s performance and growth outlook, Singh expressed confidence that Coforge will touch the $2-billion revenue mark faster than anticipated.

“Seven quarters back, Coforge had crossed the $1-billion run rate mark. And seven quarters later, despite what’s happened in the broader macros, we had these numbers almost touching $1.5 billion. That goal ($2 billion) is not just achievable but at a stretch might be achievable faster than what we had envisaged,” he said.

However, Singh did not specify a timeline for achieving the $2-billion revenue target and said, “We haven't put a time frame out there in the market and I would avoid that.”