Coforge, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimates

Dr. Reddy's Labs is projected to report an 8.6% growth in revenue for the second quarter of FY26. The company's estimated topline is expected to be at Rs 8,706.17 crore, compared to Rs 8,016.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Bloomberg analysts estimate the company's bottom line to be up by 16.1% at Rs 1,397.47 crore from Rs 1,319.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation are projected to be around Rs 2,157.73 crore compared to Rs 2,245 crore. Whereas the margin is estimated at 24.8%.