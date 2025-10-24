Coforge, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimates
Dr. Reddy's Labs is projected to report a 8.6% growth in revenue for the second quarter of FY26 while SBI Card's is expected to report a flat top-line.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Coforge Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. and SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Friday.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Labs is projected to report an 8.6% growth in revenue for the second quarter of FY26. The company's estimated topline is expected to be at Rs 8,706.17 crore, compared to Rs 8,016.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Bloomberg analysts estimate the company's bottom line to be up by 16.1% at Rs 1,397.47 crore from Rs 1,319.98 crore in the same quarter last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation are projected to be around Rs 2,157.73 crore compared to Rs 2,245 crore. Whereas the margin is estimated at 24.8%.
Coforge
The IT giant's consolidated bottom-line is estimated to be at Rs 360.75 crore against Rs 247.2 crore in the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg analysts.
Coforge's revenue is estimated to be at Rs 4098.59 crore against Rs 3688.6 crore. Earnings before interest and taxes are estimated to be around Rs 561 crore. The EBIT margin is estimated to be 13.68%.
SBI Cards
SBI Cards and Payments Services' revenue is expected to see a marginal rise of 0.3% to Rs 4436.38 crore from Rs 4421.04 crore in the year-ago period.
On the other hand, Bloomberg analysts estimate a robust rise of nearly 42% in the company's Net Profit. The company is expected to report its bottom-line at Rs 572.46 crore against Rs 404.42 crore in the same quarter last year.
The net interest income is estimated to be at Rs 1734.94 crore, compared to Rs 1502.06 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
SBI Life
Bloomberg analyst estimates SBI Life's revenue to be at Rs 17,640.08 crore, while the net profit of the company will see a rise of nearly 7%, from Rs 529.42 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 565.75 crore for the current quarter.