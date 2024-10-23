Coforge Q2 Results: Revenue Up By More Than A Fourth, Profit Surges 68%

The board of the company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share. The record date for the payout is Oct. 11, 2024.

On May 2, Coforge proposed to acquire 54% stake in Cigniti Technologies Ltd. at Rs 1,415 crore, in a deal valued at $220 million. That, its Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said, would help his company become a $2-billion enterprise. India’s anti-trust regulator, the Competition Commission of India, approved the acquisition in June 2024. The deal was completed during the second quarter.

The synergies are starting to show.

In July-September 2024, Coforge had clocked an order intake of $516 million—its eleventh straight quarter of $300 million-plus deal wins. Thirteen new clients were added during the quarter. The headcount grew by 5,871 employees sequentially to 32,483, including 4,430 staff from Cigniti. Attrition, on a trailing 12-month basis, is down 130 bps to 11.7%.

“The order book, which is now 40% higher year-on-year, gives us confidence that the quarters to come shall see robust and sustained growth,” Singh said in a statement accompanying the quarterly results. “The growth and margin expansion at Cigniti is a preview of sustained growth and margin expansion. We have fully integrated the Cigniti team and the synergies have exceeded even our expectations.”

On Tuesday, Coforge shares fell 0.41% to Rs 6,795.60 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.15% lower at 80,220.72. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.