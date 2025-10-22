Coforge Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

Coforge is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. Its board of directors will also consider the payment of a second interim dividend for FY26.

The leading digital solutions provider has a global workforce of over 32,000. It serves more than 260 clients worldwide. Coforge specialises in transforming businesses with its AI, cloud, data, and automation services and solutions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coforge’s Q2FY26 results schedule.