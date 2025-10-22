Coforge Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Coforge is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. Its board of directors will also consider the payment of a second interim dividend for FY26.
The leading digital solutions provider has a global workforce of over 32,000. It serves more than 260 clients worldwide. Coforge specialises in transforming businesses with its AI, cloud, data, and automation services and solutions.
Here’s everything you need to know about Coforge’s Q2FY26 results schedule.
Coforge Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 3, Coforge said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Oct. 24 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
The company’s Board will also consider a proposal for the payment of a second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. It will determine the record date for the second interim dividend, if approved, Coforge informed the stock exchanges.
Coforge Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q2FY26.
Coforge Q2 Results: Earnings Call
In an exchange filing dated last week, Coforge informed the stock exchanges that an earnings call will be held on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. IST to discuss the company’s performance in Q2 with investors and analysts.
Coforge Q1FY26 Results
Coforge reported a 55.67% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its total income at Rs 3,707.2 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,381.5 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses rose 54% YoY to Rs 3,317 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,152.2 crore in Q1FY25. The company’s consolidated net profit more than doubled YoY to Rs 356.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 139.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Coforge Share Price History
Shares of Coforge have declined 1.44% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, the IT stock has fallen 4.84%, while rising 17.67% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has decreased by 10.14%. Over the last one year, the stock has rallied by 20.76%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,005.36 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,194.01 apiece on April 7, 2025.