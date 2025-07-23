Coforge Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Misses Estimates; Dividend Declared

Coforge Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 21.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, slightly missing analysts' estimates.

The IT company posted a bottom line of Rs 317 crore against Rs 261 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 335-crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.

Revenue also rose 8.2% to Rs 3,689 crore against Rs 3,410 crore in the last quarter. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 3,723 crore. Margin contracted to 11.3% from 11.8% in quarter ended March.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.