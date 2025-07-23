Business NewsEarningsCoforge Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Misses Estimates; Dividend Declared
ADVERTISEMENT

Coforge Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Misses Estimates; Dividend Declared

Margin narrows to 11.3% versus 11.8% in the previous quarter.

23 Jul 2025, 10:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The IT company posted a bottom-line of Rs 317 crore in Q1FY26. (Photo: Coforge website)</p></div>
The IT company posted a bottom-line of Rs 317 crore in Q1FY26. (Photo: Coforge website)

Coforge Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 21.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, slightly missing analysts' estimates.

The IT company posted a bottom line of Rs 317 crore against Rs 261 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 335-crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.

Revenue also rose 8.2% to Rs 3,689 crore against Rs 3,410 crore in the last quarter. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 3,723 crore. Margin contracted to 11.3% from 11.8% in quarter ended March.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Coforge Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 3,689 crore versus Rs 3,410 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,723 crore).

  • EBIT rises 4% to Rs 418 crore versus Rs 402 crore (Estimate: Rs 503 crore).

  • Margin at 11.3% versus 11.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).

  • Net profit up 22% to Rs 317 crore versus Rs 261 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 335 crore).

Shares of Coforge closed 0.47% lower at Rs 1,849.7 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.63% rise in the benchmark Nifty. Coforge's shares have fallen 80.86% in the last 12 months and 70.07% year-to-date.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: Coforge Profit Up, Misses Estimates; Bikaji Foods, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Profit Grows
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Coforge Profit Up, Misses Estimates; Bikaji Foods, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Profit Grows
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT