Coforge Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Misses Estimates; Dividend Declared
Margin narrows to 11.3% versus 11.8% in the previous quarter.
Coforge Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 21.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, slightly missing analysts' estimates.
The IT company posted a bottom line of Rs 317 crore against Rs 261 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 335-crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.
Revenue also rose 8.2% to Rs 3,689 crore against Rs 3,410 crore in the last quarter. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 3,723 crore. Margin contracted to 11.3% from 11.8% in quarter ended March.
The company has declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Coforge Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 3,689 crore versus Rs 3,410 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,723 crore).
EBIT rises 4% to Rs 418 crore versus Rs 402 crore (Estimate: Rs 503 crore).
Margin at 11.3% versus 11.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).
Net profit up 22% to Rs 317 crore versus Rs 261 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 335 crore).
Shares of Coforge closed 0.47% lower at Rs 1,849.7 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.63% rise in the benchmark Nifty. Coforge's shares have fallen 80.86% in the last 12 months and 70.07% year-to-date.