Coforge CEO Forecasts 14% EBIT Margin For FY26 Despite IT Sector Challenges

Coforge Ltd. expects to maintain an Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 14% for FY26 despite persistent challenges in the IT sector. Speaking to NDTV Profit on Thursday, CEO Sudhir Singh attributed the company's confident growth outlook to strong deal closures, a growing signed order book and structural cost reductions.

“Regarding margins, specifically Ebit, we've been very clear. The numbers we’re discussing are Ebit margins, not Ebitda margins. Ebitda margins have jumped 61 basis points sequentially, and Ebit margin has also increased. Our clear guidance for the current year is that reported Ebit will reach 14% for Coforge in fiscal 2026,” Singh said.

He expressed confidence in sustained growth and margin expansion for the IT services company in the remaining quarters of the current fiscal. However, Singh acknowledged that peers across the industry were talking about “bleak macro” conditions for the sector in Q1FY26.

“Our confidence comes from our track record. And this isn’t a one- or two-year track record, or even three or four quarters. This is the ninth year in which the Coforge leadership team is delivering sustained and robust results. When most peers spoke of bleak macros, we closed five large deals. At the end of Q1, our next 12-month signed order book is 46.9% higher than the same time last year,” he added.

According to Singh, Coforge’s focus on hyper-specialisation in select industries, deep engineering capabilities and high execution intensity drives their optimistic outlook on growth.