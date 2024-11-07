Cochin Shipyard, Trent, Indian Hotels, NCC, IRCON, RVNL, M&M Among 160+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
Another hectic day in the ongoing second quarter earnings season awaits investors, with as many as 166 companies set to release their Q2 financial results on Nov. 7.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Emami Ltd., and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. are some of the major companies scheduled to announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 2024.
Ahead of their September quarter results, here is a look at how some of these major companies performed in the June quarter this year.
RVNL Quarterly Results
Rail Vikas Nigam witnessed its net profit decline in the June quarter. The company reported a 34.7% fall in its bottom line to Rs 223.9 crore compared to Rs 343.09 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue was down 26.9% at Rs 4,073.8 crore during this period, as compared to Rs 5.571.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
RVNL Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue decreased 26.9% to Rs 4,073.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,850 crore).
Ebitda down 48% to Rs 181.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 362 crore).
Ebitda margin fell to 4.45% versus 6.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.2%).
Net profit decreased 34.7% to Rs 223.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 394 crore).
M&M Quarterly Results
Mahindra & Mahindra's standalone revenue increased in the June quarter to Rs 27,132.76 crore from Rs 24,403 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Net profit of the company was down 5.3% at Rs 2,612.63 crore versus Rs 2,120 crore on a year-on-year basis.
M&M Q1 FY25 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 11.2% to Rs 27,132.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28,010.01 crore).
Ebitda up 15.9% to Rs 4,116.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,848.3 crore).
Margin expanded to 15.2% versus 14.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.70%).
Net profit down 5.3% at Rs 2,612.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,818.9 crore).
Aditya Birla Fashion Quarterly Results
in the June quarter, consolidated net loss at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. widened to Rs 215 crore from Rs 162 crore on a year-on-year basis .
Revenue during this period rose 7.2% YoY to Rs 3,428 crore versus Rs 3,196 crore in the same quarter last year.
Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% to Rs 3,428 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,546 crore).
Ebitda increased by 23% to Rs 359 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 319 crore).
Margin at 10.5% versus 9.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 9%).
Net loss of Rs 215 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 214 crore).
List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 7
