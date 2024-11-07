Cochin Shipyard, Trent, Indian Hotels, NCC, IRCON, RVNL, M&M Among 160+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

Another hectic day in the ongoing second quarter earnings season awaits investors, with as many as 166 companies set to release their Q2 financial results on Nov. 7.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Emami Ltd., and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. are some of the major companies scheduled to announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 2024.

Ahead of their September quarter results, here is a look at how some of these major companies performed in the June quarter this year.