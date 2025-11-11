Cochin Shipyard Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More
Cochin Shipyard quarterly results: The company is scheduled to release its financial results for Q2FY26 after the upcoming Board meeting on Nov. 12.
Public sector shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is scheduled to release its Q2FY26 results this week. The company’s board of directors will consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, at the upcoming meeting.
Cochin Shipyard specialises in shipbuilding and ship repair. It primarily builds defence vessels for the Indian Navy.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Cochin Shipyard’s Q2FY26 earnings report.
Cochin Shipyard Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
Last week, the state-owned company informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming board meeting on Nov. 12 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and six-month period ended September 30.
“A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 12, to, inter alia, consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30,” Cochin Shipyard said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Nov. 5.
The PSU’s board of directors will also consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend to equity shareholders for the financial year 2025-26.
Cochin Shipyard Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons from Oct. 1. The restrictions will remain in effect until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q2FY26 results on Nov. 12, the defence PSU informed the bourses on Sept. 24.
Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results
The company’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,068.59 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 771.47 crore in Q1FY25. Its consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 187.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 174.23 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported an operating Ebitda of Rs 241.3 crore in Q1FY26, while its Ebitda margin stood at 22.5%.
Cochin Shipyard Share Price History
Cochin Shipyard shares have risen 0.63% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the stock has remained flat. However, in the last six months, shares of the company have gained 15.73%, while rising 26.32% in the past one year. This year so far in 2025, the defence sector stock has rallied 12.32%.
The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,545 apiece on the NSE on June 6 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,180.2 apiece on Feb. 18.
At 10:29 a.m. on Tuesday, Cochin Shipyard shares were trading 0.28% up at Rs 1,760 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.