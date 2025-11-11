Cochin Shipyard Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

Public sector shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is scheduled to release its Q2FY26 results this week. The company’s board of directors will consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, at the upcoming meeting.

Cochin Shipyard specialises in shipbuilding and ship repair. It primarily builds defence vessels for the Indian Navy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Cochin Shipyard’s Q2FY26 earnings report.