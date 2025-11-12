Cochin Shipyard Q2 Results: Profit Falls On Higher Expenses, Margin Contracts Sharply

Cochin Sipyard Ltd. reported a significant decline in its second quarter earnings.

Consolidated net profit plunged 43% to Rs 108 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 189 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to results announced on Wednesday. Higher expenses contributed to the decline.

The bottomline fell for the second consecutive quarter.

Revenue from operations of the PSU shipmaker fell 2% to Rs 1,119 crore, marking another quarter of decline.

The company's operational performance fared poorly. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 63% to Rs 74 crore, compared to Rs 197 crore. Margin contracted to 6.6% from 17.3%.

Income from shipbuilding segment dropped 12%, while ship repair rose 27%.