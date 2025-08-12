ADVERTISEMENT
Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Margin Narrows
Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 1,068.59 crore.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.'s bottom line surged 8% during the first quarter of current fiscal.
The company's net profit rose to Rs 187.83 crore for the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 174.24 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Cochin Shipyard Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 1,068.59 crore versus Rs 771.47 crore.
Net profit up 8% to Rs 187.83 crore versus Rs 174.24 crore.
Ebitda up 36% to Rs 241.36 crore versus Rs 177.36 crore.
Margin at 22.6% versus 23%.
(This is a developing story)
ALSO READ
Q1 Results Live: Cochin Shipyard Profit Rises 8%, Bharat Dynamics Profit More Than Doubles; NSDL Revenue Falls
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Cochin Shipyard Profit Rises 8%, Bharat Dynamics Profit More Than Doubles; NSDL Revenue Falls
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT