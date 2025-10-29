Coal India, SAIL, L&T, BHEL, NMDC, Varun Beverages Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Business NewsEarningsCoal India, SAIL, L&T, BHEL, NMDC, Varun Beverages Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Mahanagar Gas, United Breweries and Radico Khaitan are some of the other big names in focus on Wednesday.

29 Oct 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Q2 Results Next Week
(Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Coal India Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and NMDC Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Wednesday.

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:

Larsen & Toubro

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 4,004.60 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 70,478.00 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 7,056.20 crore. Margin is estimated at 10.01%.

Coal India

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 5,692.50 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 30,394.30 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 8,409.30 crore. Margin is estimated at 27.67%.

BHEL

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 215.20 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 7,986.20 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 443.00 crore. Margin is estimated at 5.55%.

SAIL

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 277.00 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 25,274.00 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 2,254.80 crore. Margin is estimated at 8.92%.

NMDC

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 1,699.10 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 6,011.60 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 2,096.20 crore. Margin is estimated at 34.87%.

Varun Beverages

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 804.40 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 5,640.50 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 1,357.00 crore. Margin is estimated at 24.06%.

