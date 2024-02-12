Coal India Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.8%, Beats Estimates

Coal India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The state-run coal producer's profit increased 17.8% to Rs 9,093.69 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 7,740.13-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's board also declared its second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.