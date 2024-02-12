Coal India Q3 Profit Rises, Steel Authority Of India Revenue Down — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Monday.
Coal India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The state-run coal producer's profit increased 17.8% to Rs 9,093.69 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 7,740.13-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's board also declared its second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.
GSK Pharma Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
The pharma company's profit fell by 72.21% to Rs 45.72 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. The company's revenue rose by 0.36% to Rs 805.26 crore.
Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s third quarter revenue was down 6.77% to Rs 23,348.6 crore as against Rs 25,042.1 crore over the same period last year.
Its net profit also dropped 21.99% to Rs 422.92 crore as against Rs 542.18 crore in the year-ago period.
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Monday:
Coal India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.79% at Rs 36,154 crore vs Rs 35,169.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35,651.70 crore).
Ebitda up 9.47% at Rs 11,373.12 crore vs Rs 10,388.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,873.90 crore).
Margin expands 191 bps to 31.45% vs 29.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.70%).
Net profit up 17.8% at Rs 9,093.69 crore vs Rs 7,719.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,740 crore).
Board declares second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.
GSK Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.36% at Rs 805.26 crore vs Rs 802.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 970 crore).
Ebitda down 4.66% at Rs 218.06 crore vs Rs 228.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.2 crore).
Margin narrows 142 bps to 27.07% vs 28.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%).
Net profit down 72.21% at Rs 45.72 crore vs Rs 164.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 78.6 crore).
Steel Authority Of India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.77% at Rs 23,348.6 crore vs Rs 25,042.1 crore.
Ebitda up 3.07% at Rs 2,142.5 crore vs Rs 2,078.6 crore.
Margin expands 87 bps to 9.17% vs 8.3%.
Net profit down 21.99% at Rs 422.92 crore vs Rs 542.18 crore.
Board declares interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
Skipper Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 80.17% at Rs 801.6 crore vs Rs 444.9 crore.
Ebitda up 69.86% at Rs 77.1 crore vs Rs 45.39 crore.
Margin narrows 58 bps to 9.61% vs 10.2%.
Net profit up 115.56% at Rs 20.5 crore vs Rs 9.51 crore.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 1,390.1 crore vs Rs 1,220.44 crore.
Ebitda up 33.3% at Rs 256.65 crore vs Rs 192.53 crore.
Margin expands 268 bps to 18.46% vs 15.77%.
Net profit up 1.4% at Rs 89.39 crore vs Rs 88.15 crore.
Dilip Buildcon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.87% at Rs 2,876.84 crore vs Rs 2,322.44 crore.
Ebitda up 127.12% at Rs 357.04 crore vs Rs 157.2 crore.
Margin expands 564 bps to 12.41% vs 6.76%.
Net profit up 2.38% at Rs 112.87 crore vs Rs 110.24 crore.
Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.23% at Rs 184.12 crore vs Rs 127.65 crore.
Ebitda up 305.63% at Rs 32.37 crore vs Rs 7.98 crore.
Margin expands 1,132 bps to 17.58% vs 6.25%.
Net profit up 207.18% at Rs 27.8 crore vs Rs 9.05 crore.
HEG Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.05% at Rs 562.4 crore vs Rs 530.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 558.8 crore).
Ebitda down 34.42% at Rs 86.64 crore vs Rs 132.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110.4 crore).
Margin narrows 951 bps to 15.4% vs 24.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.70%).
Net profit down 58.28% at Rs 43.67 crore vs Rs 104.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.5 crore).
JM Financial Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 33.27% at Rs 1,261 crore vs Rs 946.1 crore.
Net profit up 34.16% at Rs 322.4 crore vs Rs 240.3 crore.
Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.63% at Rs 1,213.97 crore vs Rs 1,221.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,298.30 crore).
Ebitda down 5.83% at Rs 117.86 crore vs Rs 125.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.3 crore).
Margin at 9.7% vs 10.24%, narrows 53 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 10.50%).
Net profit down 12.58% at Rs 98.77 crore vs Rs 112.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110.2 crore).
Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.62% at Rs 768.2 crore vs Rs 932.4 crore.
Ebitda up 22.11% at Rs 119.51 crore vs Rs 97.87 crore.
Margin expands 506 bps to 15.55% vs 10.49%.
Net profit up 66.63% at Rs 68.07 crore vs Rs 40.85 crore.
Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.39% at Rs 821.83 crore vs Rs 772.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 839 crore).
Ebitda up 13.11% at Rs 129.53 crore vs Rs 114.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140 crore).
Margin expands 93 bps to 15.76% vs 14.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.70%).
Net profit up 4.77% at Rs 83.88 crore vs Rs 80.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 99.8 crore).
Galaxy Surfactants Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.33% at Rs 940.49 crore vs Rs 1,085.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 970 crore).
Ebitda down 26.98% at Rs 112.49 crore vs Rs 154.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.2 crore).
Margin narrows 223 bps to 11.96% vs 14.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%).
Net profit down 32.8% at Rs 71.37 crore vs Rs 106.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 78.6 crore).
GR Infraprojects Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.64% at Rs 2,134.01 crore vs Rs 2,191.87 crore.
Ebitda down 14.66% at Rs 507.59 crore vs Rs 594.84 crore.
Margin narrows 335 bps to 23.78% vs 27.13%.
Net profit down 24.95% at Rs 242.87 crore vs Rs 323.65 crore.
The Phoenix Mills Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.19% at Rs 986.09 crore vs Rs 683.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 936.7 crore).
Ebitda up 43.51% at Rs 551.81 crore vs Rs 384.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 533.5 crore).
Margin narrows 26 bps to 55.95% vs 56.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 57%).
Net profit up 61.96% at Rs 343.99 crore vs Rs 212.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.8 crore).
CFO Anuraag Srivastava resigns effective March 18.
Optiemus Infracom Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47.45% at Rs 481.7 crore vs Rs 326.68 crore.
Ebitda up 41.54% at Rs 22.86 crore vs Rs 16.15 crore.
Margin narrows 19 bps to 4.74% vs 4.94%.
Net profit up 42.56% at Rs 17.92 crore vs Rs 12.57 crore.
Time Technoplast Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.37% at Rs 1,324.65 crore vs Rs 1,128.61 crore.
Ebitda up 26.29% at Rs 190.57 crore vs Rs 150.89 crore.
Margin expands 101 bps to 14.38% vs 13.36%.
Net profit up 48.66% at Rs 93.11 crore vs Rs 62.63 crore.
Repco Home Finance Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 18.8% at Rs 393.2 crore vs Rs 330.9 crore.
Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 99.44 crore vs Rs 80.76 crore.