Coal India Q3 Profit Rises, Steel Authority Of India Revenue Down — Earnings Wrap

Coal India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The state-run coal producer's profit increased 17.8% to Rs 9,093.69 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 7,740.13-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's board also declared its second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.

GSK Pharma Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The pharma company's profit fell by 72.21% to Rs 45.72 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. The company's revenue rose by 0.36% to Rs 805.26 crore.

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s third quarter revenue was down 6.77% to Rs 23,348.6 crore as against Rs 25,042.1 crore over the same period last year.

Its net profit also dropped 21.99% to Rs 422.92 crore as against Rs 542.18 crore in the year-ago period.