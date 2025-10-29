Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Down 50%, Misses Estimates

Coal India’s consolidated net profit fell 50.2% sequentially in the September quarter to Rs 4,354 crore, compared with Rs 8,743 crore in the previous quarter, missing Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 5,692 crore, according to its notification to the exchanges on Wednesday.

Revenue dropped 15.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 30,187 crore from Rs 35,842 crore, broadly in line with Bloomberg’s forecast of Rs 30,394 crore.