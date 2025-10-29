Business NewsEarningsCoal India Q2 Results: Profit Down 50%, Misses Estimates
Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Down 50%, Misses Estimates

Coal India's Q2 revenue dropped 15.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 30,187 crore from Rs 35,842 crore, broadly in line with Bloomberg’s forecast of Rs 30,394 crore.

29 Oct 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Coal India
Coal India's board selected Nov 4 as the record date. (Image: Coal India website)
Coal India’s consolidated net profit fell 50.2% sequentially in the September quarter to Rs 4,354 crore, compared with Rs 8,743 crore in the previous quarter, missing Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 5,692 crore, according to its notification to the exchanges on Wednesday.

Revenue dropped 15.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 30,187 crore from Rs 35,842 crore, broadly in line with Bloomberg’s forecast of Rs 30,394 crore.

Coal India Q2 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 15.8% to Rs 30,187 crore versus Rs 35,842 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 30,394 crore).

  • Ebitda down 46.4% to Rs 6,716 crore versus Rs 12,521 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 8,409 crore).

  • Margin at 22.2% versus 34.9% (Bloomberg Estimate: 27.7%).

  • Net profit down 50.2% to Rs 4,354 crore versus Rs 8,743 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 5,692 crore).

The decline was led by lower operating income and higher inventory build-up.

