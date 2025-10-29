Coal India Q2 Results Preview: Muted Quarter Likely On Weak Power Demand, Lower Volumes

Coal India Ltd. is set to announce its financial results on Wednesday for the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, with analysts expecting muted performance.

Most analysts are expecting lower volumes and subdued earnings on the back of weak power demand and elevated inventory levels. The slowdown in thermal generation has weighed on offtake, while global coal price softness has kept e-auction premiums under pressure.

Despite the near-term weakness, realisations are expected to remain broadly stable year-on-year, supported by steady FSA-linked pricing. According to Bloomberg estimates, the Ebitda will fall 2.4%, reflecting both weaker dispatches and moderation in premiums.

While the immediate outlook remains cautious, brokerages see medium to long-term fundamentals as intact, aided by structural growth in domestic power demand and ongoing efficiency measures. However, the lack of short-term triggers and weak volume momentum could limit upside potential in the stock for now.