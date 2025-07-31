Coal India Q1 Results: Profit Falls 20%, Revenue Declines

Coal India Ltd. posted a 20% decline in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The state-run coal supplier reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 8,743.38 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 10,959.47 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Revenue fell 4.4% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 35,842.19 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 13% year-on-year to Rs 12,521.42 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 34.9%.