Coal India Q1 Results: Profit Falls 20%, Revenue Declines
The margin contracted to 34.9% versus 38.2% in the year-ago period.
Coal India Ltd. posted a 20% decline in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
The state-run coal supplier reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 8,743.38 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 10,959.47 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Revenue fell 4.4% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 35,842.19 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 13% year-on-year to Rs 12,521.42 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 34.9%.
Coal India Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.4% to Rs 35,842.19 crore versus Rs 37,503.87 crore.
Net profit down 20% to Rs 8,743.38 crore versus Rs 10,959.47 crore.
Ebitda down 13% to Rs 12,521.42 crore versus Rs 14,338.53 crore.
Margin at 34.9% versus 38.2%.
The company also declared the first interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for fiscal 2026. The record date for the same has been set as Aug. 6, while the payment for the first interim dividend will be made on Aug. 30.
The quarterly earnings were shared aftermarket hours. The stock settled 0.93% lower at Rs 376.35 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Coal India's shares have fallen 27.53% in the last 12 months and risen 2.03% year-to-date.
Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and as many suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 424.27 implies an upside of 12.7%.