Coal India Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 5

Coal India Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year-ending March 2024, pending approval from shareholders at its annual general meeting. The coal miner announced distribution of Rs 3,081 crore to unitholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The first interim dividend of Rs 15.25 per equity share and second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for FY24 were declared on Nov. 10, 2023, and Feb. 12, 2024, respectively, the company informed the exchanges on Thursday. Total dividend for FY24 adds up to Rs 25.5 and the company will be distributing Rs 15,714 crore to unitholders.

It had paid a total dividend of Rs 24.25 in FY23.

In the fourth quarter, Coal India reported a net profit of Rs 8,640.45 crore, with revenue falling 2% year-on-year to Rs 37,410.39 crore.