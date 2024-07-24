Cipla To Sun Pharma: gRevlimid To Drive Q1 Sales Growth For Pharma, Say Analysts

Indian pharmaceutical companies are expected to see sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as analysts foresee contributions from both domestic and exports businesses to help revenues. Analysts are optimistic, projecting continued outperformance from major players, particularly driven by higher gRevlimid revenues.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s revenue jumped 10.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. While, its Ebitda margin stood at 32%. This performance surpassed DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.'s anticipation of an 8% year-on-year revenue growth, primarily driven by a 10% YoY increase in its domestic branded business. Kotak Institutional Equities had forecasted 14% YoY and 7% quarter-on-quarter growth in overall sales for Torrent in the three months ended June.

Here's what brokerages expect for the pharma sector in first quarter of fiscal 2025.