Cipla, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Cipla Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Bank of Baroda will be among the major firms to report their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.

Drugmaker Cipla is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 6,234.30 crore and Rs 867.93 crore, respectively, for the three months till March 31, 2024, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Eicher Motors is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,068.19 crore and revenue of Rs 4,226.8 crore.

Aarti Industries Ltd., Ami Organics Ltd., Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Union Bank of India, VIP Industries Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Great Eastern Shipping Co. and Punjab & Sind Bank will also announce their quarterly results.