CIE Automotive Q3 Results: Profit Plunges 48%, Revenue Down 6%

CIE Automotive India Ltd., the Indian arm of the global automotive major, recorded a 48% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, as per the consolidated financial results declared on Thursday.

The profit came in at Rs 195 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 375 crore in the year-ago period. The company follows the January–December fiscal calendar.

Revenue from operations slipped 6.4% to Rs 2,135 crore from Rs 2,279 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

CIE Automotive's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 4% to Rs 331 crore from Rs 345 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin contracted 40 basis points to 15.5% from 15.1% in the September 2023 quarter.