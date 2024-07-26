Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 29.7% To Rs 942 Crore

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. has reported a 29.7% rise in profit after tax for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company, a financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had a net profit of Rs 942 crore for the quarter-ended June, as against Rs 726 crore over the same period last year.

Total income during the quarter under review grew by 40.9% to Rs 5,828 crore, from Rs 4,134 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year.

Disbursements made during the quarter grew by 22% to Rs 24,332 crore, as compared to Rs 20,015 crore registered in the same period last year.

Assets under management rose to Rs 1,68,832 crore, from Rs 1,22,755 crore last year.

In a statement released on Friday, the company reported maintaining a robust liquidity position, with a cash balance of Rs 14,767 crore as of the end of June 2024. Additionally, the company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.03%, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 15%.

(With Inputs From PTI)