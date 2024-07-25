Chalet Hotels Q1 Results: Revenue Up 16%, Profit Falls
Net profit of Chalet Hotels fell 31.6% year-on-year to Rs 61 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Chalet Hotels Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, but met analysts' estimates.
Net profit of the company fell 31.6% year-on-year to Rs 61 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 49 crore.
Chalet Hotels Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.2% to Rs 361 crore versus Rs 311 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 363 crore).
Ebitda up 27.8% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 110 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 142 crore).
Margin at 38.8% versus 35.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 39.2%).
Net profit down 31.6% to Rs 61 crore versus Rs 89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 49 crore).
Average room rate increased by 1% to Rs 10,446, while occupancy remained constant at 70%.
Its project pipeline for this year includes hotel inventory expansion at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield (capacity of 125-130 rooms) and The Dukes Retreat Lonavala (65 rooms) slated for completion in the third quarter.
On the other hand, ‘Taj’, New Delhi Airport (385-390 rooms) and ‘Hyatt Regency’, Airoli, Navi Mumbai (280 rooms) are scheduled for completion in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, respectively.
Shares of Chalet Hotels closed 3.58% lower at Rs 827.8 apiece, as compared with a 0.14% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The results were announced after market hours.