Chalet Hotels Q1 Results: Revenue Up 16%, Profit Falls

Average room rate increased by 1% to Rs 10,446, while occupancy remained constant at 70%.

Its project pipeline for this year includes hotel inventory expansion at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield (capacity of 125-130 rooms) and The Dukes Retreat Lonavala (65 rooms) slated for completion in the third quarter.

On the other hand, ‘Taj’, New Delhi Airport (385-390 rooms) and ‘Hyatt Regency’, Airoli, Navi Mumbai (280 rooms) are scheduled for completion in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, respectively.