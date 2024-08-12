Cera Sanitaryware Q1 Result: Profit Falls 16%, Misses Estimates

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.'s net profit fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

Net profit of the company declined 16% to Rs 47.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 56.70 crore in the same quarter last year. This was above the Rs 59-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue decreased 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 400.71 crore in the April-June period. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 463 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 18% year-on-year at Rs 58.06 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 14.5% from 16.4% in the same period the previous year. Analysts' estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 76 crore and 16.40%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 1.19% lower at Rs 10,296.45 per share, compared to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 30.13% year-to-date and 21.79% over the past 12 months.