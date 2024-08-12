Cera Sanitaryware Q1 Result: Profit Falls 16%, Misses Estimates
The company's revenue declined 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 400.71 crore in the April-June period. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 463 crore.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.'s net profit fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
Net profit of the company declined 16% to Rs 47.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 56.70 crore in the same quarter last year. This was above the Rs 59-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 18% year-on-year at Rs 58.06 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 14.5% from 16.4% in the same period the previous year. Analysts' estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 76 crore and 16.40%, respectively.
Shares of the company closed 1.19% lower at Rs 10,296.45 per share, compared to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 30.13% year-to-date and 21.79% over the past 12 months.