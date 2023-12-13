Cement Companies' Q3 Earnings Can Be Boosted By These Tailwinds
Shares of all the major cement companies have been on the rise in the past, giving returns in the range of 8–20%.
The firms have been gaining traction due to developments like acquisitions and capacity enhancements. There are also some structural or macro developments that align in favour of the sector.
Higher cement prices, lower input costs, growing infrastructure and real-estate demand are the tailwinds for cement companies in the third quarter of the current financial year.
Upward Trend In Cement Prices
The average all-India price for the third quarter rose 4% so far sequentially despite a slight 1.4% month-on-month dip for November, according to data from brokerages. The average cement price was Rs 386.59 per 50-kg bag in the first two months of the third quarter, compared to Rs 371.48 per 50-kg bag in the second quarter.
The uptick in prices presents a scenario for higher revenue for cement companies.
The price per bag increased most in the southern region at 6.8%, followed by the eastern and the northern regions at 5.9% and 4.6% respectively. The west and the central regions have been fairly stable with a growth of 2.9% and 0.2% respectively.
Energy Costs Declining
Crude oil, pet coke, coal and diesel play crucial roles as fuels in cement kilns. On an average, power and fuel cost account for around 25–30% of the total cost for cement players.
Since Oct. 1, the price of Brent crude dropped 14% due to market sentiment, weak global demand and demand-supply dynamics. Being crude derivatives, diesel and pet coke are influenced by the price changes, affecting the raw-material cost for the cement players.
Diesel prices in India have held steady since May 2022 and prices of imported and domestic pet coke decreased annually. The price of U.S. pet coke rose 3% month-on-month in November but fell 30% year-on-year.
Domestic pet coke experienced a 24% yearly and a 7% monthly decline in prices in December and is at Rs 13,546 per tonne currently. Imported-coal prices witnessed a significant 12% monthly drop in November and a substantial 46% decrease YoY.
Efficient Cost Management
The companies have observed a significant drop in costs of logistics and power & fuel from the start of the year till September. In the second quarter, key input costs declined YoY, with logistics cost falling 3% and power & fuel cost dropping 22%.
These cost-optimisation efforts helped the companies improve the Ebitda margin and also post a growth in revenue and net profit.
Growth In Volumes
Sales volumes showed signs of robust demand in infrastructure and construction. On a yearly basis, the Ramco Cements Ltd. saw the highest sales volume growth at 37%, followed by JK Cement Ltd. and ACC Ltd. at 22% and 17% respectively.
Demand Trends
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. estimated industry demand to grow 6–7% in the third quarter.
While demand in October saw double-digit growth, November demand declined 4–5% due to the festive season when construction activities usually take a pause and labour unavailability drags down consumption, the brokerage said in a note on Dec. 1.
The demand is also likely to improve in December due to strong demand from infrastructure, commercial capital expenditure and a recovery in demand from individual housing and rural segments.
Margin Expansion
The tailwinds provide a scenario for a strong margin expansion in cement companies. All the major firms have witnessed a healthy expansion in the Ebitda margin in the past year.
In the third quarter of the last fiscal, cement prices saw a 1% quarter-on-quarter uptick due to a 2% drop in crude prices. All the companies, except JK Cement, saw a triple-digit basis-point margin expansion during a macro environment like the one presently.
All the major firms, except ACC and Dalmia Bharat Ltd., have crossed the 12-month consensus target price on Bloomberg.
Analysts who closely track the sector suggested that it is still hard to tell whether all the structural upticks are fully priced into the current market prices.