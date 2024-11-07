CCL Products Targets 22% Revenue, Profit Growth For FY25

Continental Coffee maker CCL Products India Ltd. expects to clock a revenue and profit growth of around 22% in the current financial year, despite challenges of high global coffee prices, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Praveen Jaipuriar said.

CCL Products reported a 21.5% year-on-year increase in its consolidated revenue for the September quarter to Rs 738 crore from Rs 608 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Ebitda rose 24.6% to Rs 137 crore, while margins stood at 18.6%. The company’s net profit, however, slipped 21% YoY at Rs 73.9 crore versus Rs 60.9 crore.