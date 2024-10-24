Castrol India Q3 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts

Castrol India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 7% in the third quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

The firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 207.4 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30 in comparison to Rs 194.4 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 235 crore.

Revenue rose 8.9% to Rs 1,288.2 crore from Rs 1,182.9 crore a year ago. Castrol follows the calendar year for reporting its financial performance.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 7% to Rs 286.1 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 22.2% from 22.7% in the same period last year.