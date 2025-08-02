Capri Global Q1 Results: Over Twofold Growth In Profit

Capri Global Capital Ltd on Saturday reported a more than twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 175 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, aided by higher margins and operating efficiencies.

The non-banking financial company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose by over 41% to Rs 582 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 410 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.

The non-banking financial company's consolidated assets under management surged 42% year-on-year to Rs 24,754 crore in the first quarter of FY26, driven by robust growth in its retail loan portfolio, the company said.

Capri Global's gold loans grew 69%, while housing loans expanded 32% during the quarter. Co-lending AUM rose 64% to Rs 4,681 crore, contributing 18.9% to the total AUM compared to 17.8% in the previous quarter.

The company's disbursements stood at Rs 8,458 crore, up 51% on a yearly basis, with a customer base surpassing 5.5 lakh, it added.

CGCL raised Rs 2,000 crore through a QIP during the quarter, taking its standalone capital adequacy ratio to 34%.

"Our tech-led infrastructure and customer-first approach will continue to enable us to scale efficiently while maintaining strong profitability. With margin expansion driven by high-yield products, steady growth in fee-based income, and tech-led cost efficiencies, we are well placed to deliver robust returns," Capri Global Capital founder & MD Rajesh Sharma said.

"The successful equity raise during the quarter has further strengthened our capital base, providing the capital to accelerate our geographic expansion and deepen our investments in AI and data science capabilities," he added.