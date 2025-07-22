Canara Bank Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details And All You Need To Know
Canara Bank will host a virtual earnings call with analysts and investors on July 24 at 4 p.m. IST.
Public sector lender Canara Bank is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, this week. Last month, the state-owned bank informed the stock exchanges about its scheduled Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).
Canara Bank Q1 Results: Date
In a filing to the stock exchanges on June 30, Canara Bank informed the bourses that a meeting of its Board of Directors has been scheduled on Thursday, July 24, to consider unaudited (reviewed) standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the first quarter ended June 2025.
The Board meeting will be held at its head office in Bengaluru.
Canara Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the bank has announced that the trading window for directors, designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of the bank’s financial results for Q1FY26.
Canara Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call
Canara Bank has announced that following its Board Meeting on July 24, it will host an earnings call with analysts and investors. The earnings call will be held virtually on July 24 at 4 p.m. IST.
The bank’s senior management, including MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju, along with executive directors Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, Bhavendra Kumar and SK Majumdar, will participate in the earnings call.
Participants can join the call through the meeting number 2518 465 8181. They can also dial in through these numbers:
India: +91-22-6480-0114
Singapore: +65-6703-6949
Canara Bank Q4FY25 Results
Canara Bank reported a 33.19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 3,757.23 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Its total interest income rose to Rs 31,002 crore, up 7.62% from Rs 28,807 crore in Q4FY24. Operating profit stood at Rs 8,284 crore, higher than Rs 7,387 crore in the year-ago period. However, Net interest income declined to Rs 9,442 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 9,580 crore in Q4FY24.
Canara Bank Share Price History
In the last five trading sessions, the stock has declined 8.45%. Over the past month, the PSU bank stock has fallen by nearly 1%. In the previous six months, it has risen by nearly 9%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 6.43%. In the last one year, shares of the bank have declined 5.34%.
Canara Bank shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 119.3 apiece on the NSE on June 9 and a 52-week low of Rs 78.6 on March 3, 2025.
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Canara Bank shares were trading 1.13% lower at Rs 106.83 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.22% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.