Canara Bank, Nestle, Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Canara Bank is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 16,613 crore and a net interest income of Rs 39,798 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post a net interest margin of 2.45%.

Bajaj Finance will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,634 crore and total income of Rs 12,629 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions is likely to report a net profit of Rs 988 crore and revenue of Rs 6,810 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 2,275 crore, while margin is seen at 33.4%.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: