CAMS Q2 Results: Profit Rises 45% To Rs 122 Crore
CAMS revenues from operations rose 33% to Rs 365.17 in the July-September quarter
Computer Age Management Services, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Monday reported a 45% rise in profit after tax to Rs 122.5 crore for the three months ended September 2024.
It had a profit of Rs 84.51 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The company's revenues from operations rose 33% to Rs 365.17 in the July-September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 275 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
"Our overall assets under service touched a lifetime high of Rs 45 lakh crore, with the quarter recording the highest ever asset accretion. Strong retail participation in equity assets via SIPs and NFOs catapulted our equity net-sales to touch nearly Rs 1 lakh crore during the second quarter and record a staggering 59 per cent y-o-y growth in equity asset base," the company's CEO Anuj Kumar said.
For the first half of financial year 2025, CAMS reported consolidated revenue of Rs 696.57 crore, a 30% year-over-year increase and profit after tax grew by 43.4% to 230.68 Rs crore.
The CAMS board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share, which includes a special dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.