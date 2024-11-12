BSE Q2 Results: Profit Rises 31%, Revenue Up 23%
BSE's Ebitda margin expanded 540 basis points to 52.1% in the September quarter.
BSE Ltd., which is one of the two main stock exchanges of India, logged a sequential jump of nearly 31% in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
The bourse's consolidated revenue from operations during the same period of the current financial year climbed 23% quarter-on-quarter.
As per the financial results declared on Tuesday, the net profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 came in at Rs 346 crore, as compared to Rs 264 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 746 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 608 crore in the April–June period.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped 37% to Rs 389 crore in the July–September period, as against Rs 284 crore in the preceding quarter. The Ebitda margin expanded 540 basis points to 52.1% from 46.7% in the June quarter.
In an investor presentation, BSE said transaction charges accounted for the bulk of the revenue clocked during the quarter. It rose to Rs 507.1 crore from Rs 400.1 crore in the April–June period.
Service to corporates, which accounts for the second largest source of revenue, grew to Rs 119.5 crore in the September quarter from Rs 95.2 crore in the June quarter.
The share price of BSE closed 1.19% higher at Rs 4,678.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.07% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The results were declared after the market hours.