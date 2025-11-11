Business NewsEarningsBSE Q2 Results: Net Profit Sees Uptick, Revenue Rises 11.5%
BSE Q2 Results: Net Profit Sees Uptick, Revenue Rises 11.5%

The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 558 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year.

11 Nov 2025, 11:27 PM IST i
The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 558 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
India's oldest bourse, BSE Ltd.'s net profit rose 3.5% in the second quarter of this financial year.

The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 558 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year. This compared to Rs 539 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Ebitda of the bourse saw a 10.5% uptick this quarter as it rose to Rs 691 crore this quarter compared to Rs 625 crore in the preceding quarter.

The margin saw a marginal pull-back as the Ebitda margin for this quarter stood at 64.7%, compared to 65.3% in the previous quarter.

BSE Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 11.5% to Rs 1,068 crore versus Rs 958 crore.

  • Ebitda up 10.5% to Rs 691 crore versus Rs 625 crore.

  • Margin to 64.7% versus 65.3%.

  • Net Profit up 3.5% to Rs 558 crore versus Rs 539 crore.

BSE stock rose/fell as much as 1.50% during the day to Rs 2,664.8 apiece on the NSE. It closed 0.72% higher at Rs 2,644 apiece, compared to an 0.47% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at close on Tuesday. It has risen 71.58% in the last 12 months and 48.96% on a year-to-date basis.

Eleven out of the 15 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 2,97.08, implying a downside of 1.8%.

