BSE Q2 Results: Net Profit Sees Uptick, Revenue Rises 11.5%

India's oldest bourse, BSE Ltd.'s net profit rose 3.5% in the second quarter of this financial year.

The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 558 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year. This compared to Rs 539 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Ebitda of the bourse saw a 10.5% uptick this quarter as it rose to Rs 691 crore this quarter compared to Rs 625 crore in the preceding quarter.

The margin saw a marginal pull-back as the Ebitda margin for this quarter stood at 64.7%, compared to 65.3% in the previous quarter.