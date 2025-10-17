Eternal Q2 Result Review: Brokerages Split On Zomato Parent Post Q2 Beat; Revenue Triples, Profit Slumps

Brokerages are mixed on Eternal Ltd., the parent company of Zomato, following its September quarter earnings. While Bank of America and UBS reiterated their bullish stance citing strong revenue growth and positive guidance, Macquarie remained cautious, flagging concerns over profitability and competitive pressures. Eternal’s Q2 revenue surged nearly threefold to Rs 13,590 crore, beating analyst estimates, but net profit fell 63% year-on-year to Rs 65 crore due to higher inventory costs.