Brokerages Mixed On Bajaj Auto Post Q2; Strong Margins Impress, Market Share Concerns Linger

Brokerages offered a mixed outlook on Bajaj Auto Ltd. following its Q2 FY26 results, with CLSA maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating citing strong operational performance, while BofA and Jefferies flagged concerns over domestic market share despite decent earnings growth. The automaker reported a 23.7% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,480 crore, in line with analyst estimates. Revenue grew 13.7% to Rs 14,922 crore, while Ebitda rose 15.1% to Rs 3,052 crore, with margins expanding slightly to 20.5%.

