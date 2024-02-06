Britannia Q3 Results: Profit Dips On Muted Rural Demand, Competition

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s third quarter profit declined on account of a one-time gain in the base quarter, but met analysts' estimates.

The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker fell 40.4% over the previous year to Rs 555.6 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 552.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The biscuit-maker gained Rs 357.6 crore from a stake sale in the year-ago period. Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 2% to Rs 761.13 crore.