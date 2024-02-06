Britannia Q3 Profit Falls, Navin Fluorine Revenue Down — Earnings Wrap

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s third quarter profit declined on account of a one-time gain in the base quarter, but met analysts' estimates.

The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker fell 40.4% over the previous year to Rs 555.6 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 552.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s net profit declined 27% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, but surpassed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit dropped to Rs 78.02 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 106.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 63-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue was down 10.96% at Rs 501.82 crore as against Rs 563.58 crore over the same period last year.