Britannia Q3 Profit Falls, Navin Fluorine Revenue Down — Earnings Wrap

NDTV ProfitEarningsBritannia Q3 Profit Falls, Navin Fluorine Revenue Down — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Tuesday.

06 Feb 2024, 11:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Britannia products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Britannia products. (Source: Company website)

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s third quarter profit declined on account of a one-time gain in the base quarter, but met analysts' estimates.

The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker fell 40.4% over the previous year to Rs 555.6 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 552.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s net profit declined 27% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, but surpassed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit dropped to Rs 78.02 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 106.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 63-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue was down 10.96% at Rs 501.82 crore as against Rs 563.58 crore over the same period last year.

Britannia Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 4,256.3 crore vs Rs 4196.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,296.2 crore)

  • Ebitda up 0.4% to Rs 821.09 crore vs Rs 817.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 813.1 crore).

  • Margin at 19.3% vs 19.5% (Bloomberg estimate 18.9%).

  • Net profit down 40.4% to Rs 555.6 crore vs Rs 932.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 552.8 crore).

Navin Fluorine Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 10.96% at Rs 501.82 crore vs Rs 563.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 522.42 crore).

  • Ebitda down 51.37% at Rs 75.67 crore vs Rs 155.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.98 crore).

  • Margin down 1,252 bps at 15.07% vs 27.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.30%).

  • Net profit down 26.78% at Rs 78.02 crore vs Rs 106.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 63.88 crore).

Eveready Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 7.7% at Rs 304.91 crore vs Rs 330.43 crore.

  • Ebitda up 3% at Rs 24.7 crore vs Rs 24 crore.

  • Margin up 84 bps at 8.09% vs 7.25%.

  • Net profit up 54.6% at Rs 8.41 crore vs Rs 5.44 crore.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 1,789 crore vs Rs 1,507 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,790.10 crore).

  • Ebitda up 22.5% at Rs 98.7 crore vs Rs 80.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.9 crore).

  • Margin up 16 bps at 5.5% vs 5.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.5%).

  • Net profit at Rs 17.4 crore vs Rs 7.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.55 crore).

  • Approves further investment of up to Rs 150 crore in Nykaa Fashion via rights issue.

V-Mart Retail Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.43% at Rs 889.05 crore vs Rs 776.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 888.94 crore).

  • Ebitda up 15.44% at Rs 119.69 crore vs Rs 103.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106.04 crore).

  • Margin up 11 bps at 13.46% vs 13.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.90%).

  • Net profit up 41.36% at Rs 28.23 crore vs Rs 19.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.46 crore).

Godawari Power and Ispat Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 10.54% at Rs 1,308.92 crore vs Rs 1,462.99 crore.

  • Ebitda up 80.36% at Rs 330.91 crore vs Rs 183.47 crore.

  • Margin up 1,274 bps at 25.28% vs 12.54%.

  • Net profit up 79.05% at Rs 229.16 crore vs Rs 127.98 crore.

JB Chemicals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.53% at Rs 844.51 crore vs Rs 792.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 860.43 crore).

  • Ebitda up 27.66% at Rs 223.12 crore vs Rs 174.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 213.40 crore).

  • Margin up 437 bps at 26.42% vs 22.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.80%).

  • Net profit up 25.89% at Rs 133.57 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 133.70 crore).

  • Appointed Narayan Saraf as Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 23.

  • Board declares interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.

NLC India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 13.99% at Rs 3,164.4 crore vs Rs 3,679.01 crore.

  • Ebitda down 33.47% at Rs 904.7 crore vs Rs 1,359.71 crore.

  • Margin down 836 bps at 28.58% vs 36.95%.

  • Net profit at Rs 254.1 crore vs loss of Rs 396.4 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 8.28% at Rs 199.51 crore vs Rs 184.24 crore.

  • EBIT up 47.22% at Rs 18.58 crore vs Rs 12.62 crore.

  • Margin up 246 bps at 9.31% vs 6.84%.

  • Net profit up 100.52% at Rs 15.22 crore vs Rs 7.59 crore.

P&G Health Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue flat at Rs 310 crore.

  • Ebitda down 6.6% at Rs 101.71 crore vs Rs 108.86 crore.

  • Margin down 230 bps at 32.8% vs 35.1%.

  • Net profit down 6.1% at Rs 72.1 crore vs Rs 76.8 crore.

Brigade Enterprise Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 43.08% at Rs 1,173.77 crore vs Rs 820.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,053.15 crore).

  • Ebitda up 26.02% at Rs 262.04 crore vs Rs 207.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295.96 crore).

  • Margin down 302 bps at 22.32% vs 25.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.10%).

  • Net profit up 30.71% at Rs 55.79 crore vs Rs 42.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.08 crore).

  • Approved raising Rs 1,500 crore via bonds and equity.

Berger Paints Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.98% at Rs 2,881.83 crore vs Rs 2,693.59 crore.

  • Ebitda up 37.29% at Rs 480.04 crore vs Rs 349.65 crore.

  • Margin up 367 bps at 16.65% vs 12.98%.

  • Net profit up 49.2% at Rs 300.16 crore vs Rs 201.17 crore.

AGI Greenpac Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.68% at Rs 622.26 crore vs Rs 567.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 37.09% at Rs 150.19 crore vs Rs 109.55 crore.

  • Margin up 482 bps at 24.13% vs 19.31%.

  • Net profit up 26.09% at Rs 67.12 crore vs Rs 53.23 crore.

Anant Raj Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 47.59% at Rs 392.27 crore vs Rs 265.78 crore.

  • Ebitda up 70.67% at Rs 90.08 crore vs Rs 52.78 crore.

  • Margin up 310 bps at 22.96% vs 19.85%.

  • Net profit up 58.17% at Rs 71.43 crore vs Rs 45.16 crore. 

Blue Jet Healtcare Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.31% at Rs 166.76 crore vs Rs 168.96 crore.

  • Ebitda up 5.48% at Rs 54.59 crore vs Rs 51.75 crore.

  • Margin up 210 bps at 32.73% vs 30.62%.

  • Net profit down 14.44% at Rs 32.11 crore vs Rs 37.53 crore.

Prataap Snacks Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY)

  • Revenue down 4.26% at Rs 408.31 crore vs Rs 426.45 crore.

  • Ebitda up 48.56% at Rs 34.75 crore vs Rs 23.39 crore.

  • Margin up 302 bps at 8.51% vs 5.48%.

  • Net profit up 105.52% at Rs 10.79 crore vs Rs 5.25 crore.

Max Financial Services Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income at Rs 12,359.19 crore vs Rs 8,898.35 crore, up 38.89%.

  • Net profit at Rs 171.21 crore vs Rs 269.35 crore, down 36.43%.

  • Max Life Insurance gets IRDAI nod to raise capital worth Rs 1,612 crore.

Redington Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.44% at Rs 23,504.97 crore vs Rs 21,674.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24,979.65 crore).

  • Ebitda down 11.03% at Rs 517.3 crore vs Rs 581.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 548.78 crore).

  • Margin down 48 bps at 2.2% vs 2.68% (Bloomberg estimate: 2.20%).

  • Net profit down 11.42% at Rs 347.88 crore vs Rs 392.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 323.8 crore).

Cigniti Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  •  Revenue at Rs 468.02 crore vs Rs 451.83 crore, up 3.58%.

  • EBIT at Rs 56.73 crore vs Rs 57.24 crore, down 0.9%.

  • Margin at 12.12% vs 12.66%, down 54 bps.

  • Net profit at Rs 48.04 crore vs Rs 45.86 crore, up 4.75%.

EID Parry Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 21.63% at Rs 7,770.14 crore vs Rs 9,913.9 crore.

  • Ebitda down 53.83% at Rs 420.98 crore vs Rs 911.67 crore.

  • Margin down 377 bps at 5.41% vs 9.19%.

  • Net profit down 55.04% at Rs 216.52 crore vs Rs 481.6 crore.

Endurance Technology Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 22.23% at Rs 2,561.1 crore vs Rs 2,095.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,625.48 crore).

  • Ebitda up 24.85% at Rs 298.99 crore vs Rs 239.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 336.69 crore).

  • Margin up 24 bps at 11.67% vs 11.42% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).

  • Net profit up 40.7% at Rs 152.28 crore vs Rs 108.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.69 crore).

EIH Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 26.4% at Rs 741.26 crore vs Rs 586.41 crore.

  • Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 324.39 crore vs Rs 209.01 crore.

  • Margin up 811 bps at 43.76% vs 35.64%.

  • Net profit up 52.19% at Rs 229.94 crore vs Rs 151.08 crore.

Nazara Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 7.79% at Rs 320.4 crore vs Rs 297.24 crore.

  • EBIT up 82.15% at Rs 21.13 crore vs Rs 11.6 crore.

  • Margin up 269 bps at 6.59% vs 3.9%.

  • Net profit up 22.08% at Rs 29.52 crore vs Rs 24.18 crore.

Dollar Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.54% at Rs 329.69 crore vs Rs 285.34 crore.

  • Ebitda up 65.89% at Rs 32.2 crore vs Rs 19.41 crore.

  • Margin up 296 bps at 9.76% vs 6.8%.

  • Net profit up 102.74% at Rs 17.72 crore vs Rs 8.74 crore.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 42.29% at Rs 2,007.75 crore vs Rs 3,478.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,363.2 crore).

  • Ebitda down 68.9% at Rs 107.61 crore vs Rs 345.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 219.80 crore).

  • Margin at 5.35% vs 9.93% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.3%).

  • Net profit down 71.21% at Rs 117.99 crore vs Rs 409.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 141.7 crore).

Hawkins Cookers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.46% at Rs 272.4 crore vs Rs 255.87 crore.

  • Ebitda up 6.62% at Rs 26.87 crore vs Rs 25.2 crore.

  • Margin at 9.86% vs 9.84%.

  • Net profit up 8.95% at Rs 19.71 crore vs Rs 18.09 crore.

IOL Chemicals and Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 520.39 crore vs Rs 523.48 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 635.5 crore).

  • Ebitda up 3.91% at Rs 44.35 crore vs Rs 42.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 85.8 crore).

  • Margin at 8.52% vs 8.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).

  • Net profit down 2.94% at Rs 23.08 crore vs Rs 23.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56 crore).

Radico Khaitan Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 34.1% at Rs 1,160.92 crore vs Rs 792.16 crore.

  • Ebitda up 47.45% at Rs 142.81 crore vs Rs 96.85 crore.

  • Margin at 12.3% vs 12.22%.

  • Net profit up 22.73% at Rs 75.15 crore vs Rs 61.23 crore.

Tata Teleservices Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 3.21% at Rs 296.03 crore vs Rs 286.8 crore.

  • Ebitda loss at Rs 274.43 crore vs loss of Rs 277.72 crore.

  • Net loss at Rs 307.72 crore vs loss of Rs 309.81 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 23.6% at Rs 288.69 crore vs Rs 233.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.23 crore).

  • Ebitda up 10.49% at Rs 139.74 crore vs Rs 126.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 139.24 crore).

  • Margin down 574 bps at 48.4% vs 54.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 49.30%).

  • Net profit down 9.87% at Rs 43.79 crore vs Rs 48.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 45.13 crore).

Timken India Q3 Earnings (FY24)

  • Revenue up 0.45% at Rs 612.21 crore vs Rs 609.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 642.5 crore).

  • Ebitda down 1.18% at Rs 102.48 crore vs Rs 103.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 122.93 crore).

  • Margin down 27 bps at 16.73% vs 17.01% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.10%).

  • Net profit down 4.29% at Rs 67.53 crore vs Rs 70.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94.03 crore).

Vakrangee Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 0.03% at Rs 51.56 crore vs Rs 51.54 crore.

  • EBIT up 17.34% at Rs 2.3 crore vs Rs 1.96 crore.

  • Margin up 65 bps at 4.46% vs 3.8%.

  • Net profit up 853.84% at Rs 1.24 crore vs Rs 0.13 crore.

