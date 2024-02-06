Britannia Q3 Profit Falls, Navin Fluorine Revenue Down — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Tuesday.
Britannia Industries Ltd.'s third quarter profit declined on account of a one-time gain in the base quarter, but met analysts' estimates.
The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker fell 40.4% over the previous year to Rs 555.6 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 552.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s net profit declined 27% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, but surpassed analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit dropped to Rs 78.02 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 106.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 63-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue was down 10.96% at Rs 501.82 crore as against Rs 563.58 crore over the same period last year.
Britannia Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 4,256.3 crore vs Rs 4196.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,296.2 crore)
Ebitda up 0.4% to Rs 821.09 crore vs Rs 817.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 813.1 crore).
Margin at 19.3% vs 19.5% (Bloomberg estimate 18.9%).
Net profit down 40.4% to Rs 555.6 crore vs Rs 932.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 552.8 crore).
Navin Fluorine Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.96% at Rs 501.82 crore vs Rs 563.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 522.42 crore).
Ebitda down 51.37% at Rs 75.67 crore vs Rs 155.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.98 crore).
Margin down 1,252 bps at 15.07% vs 27.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.30%).
Net profit down 26.78% at Rs 78.02 crore vs Rs 106.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 63.88 crore).
Eveready Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.7% at Rs 304.91 crore vs Rs 330.43 crore.
Ebitda up 3% at Rs 24.7 crore vs Rs 24 crore.
Margin up 84 bps at 8.09% vs 7.25%.
Net profit up 54.6% at Rs 8.41 crore vs Rs 5.44 crore.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 1,789 crore vs Rs 1,507 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,790.10 crore).
Ebitda up 22.5% at Rs 98.7 crore vs Rs 80.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.9 crore).
Margin up 16 bps at 5.5% vs 5.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.5%).
Net profit at Rs 17.4 crore vs Rs 7.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.55 crore).
Approves further investment of up to Rs 150 crore in Nykaa Fashion via rights issue.
V-Mart Retail Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.43% at Rs 889.05 crore vs Rs 776.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 888.94 crore).
Ebitda up 15.44% at Rs 119.69 crore vs Rs 103.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106.04 crore).
Margin up 11 bps at 13.46% vs 13.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.90%).
Net profit up 41.36% at Rs 28.23 crore vs Rs 19.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.46 crore).
Godawari Power and Ispat Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.54% at Rs 1,308.92 crore vs Rs 1,462.99 crore.
Ebitda up 80.36% at Rs 330.91 crore vs Rs 183.47 crore.
Margin up 1,274 bps at 25.28% vs 12.54%.
Net profit up 79.05% at Rs 229.16 crore vs Rs 127.98 crore.
JB Chemicals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.53% at Rs 844.51 crore vs Rs 792.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 860.43 crore).
Ebitda up 27.66% at Rs 223.12 crore vs Rs 174.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 213.40 crore).
Margin up 437 bps at 26.42% vs 22.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.80%).
Net profit up 25.89% at Rs 133.57 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 133.70 crore).
Appointed Narayan Saraf as Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 23.
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.
NLC India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.99% at Rs 3,164.4 crore vs Rs 3,679.01 crore.
Ebitda down 33.47% at Rs 904.7 crore vs Rs 1,359.71 crore.
Margin down 836 bps at 28.58% vs 36.95%.
Net profit at Rs 254.1 crore vs loss of Rs 396.4 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8.28% at Rs 199.51 crore vs Rs 184.24 crore.
EBIT up 47.22% at Rs 18.58 crore vs Rs 12.62 crore.
Margin up 246 bps at 9.31% vs 6.84%.
Net profit up 100.52% at Rs 15.22 crore vs Rs 7.59 crore.
P&G Health Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 310 crore.
Ebitda down 6.6% at Rs 101.71 crore vs Rs 108.86 crore.
Margin down 230 bps at 32.8% vs 35.1%.
Net profit down 6.1% at Rs 72.1 crore vs Rs 76.8 crore.
Brigade Enterprise Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 43.08% at Rs 1,173.77 crore vs Rs 820.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,053.15 crore).
Ebitda up 26.02% at Rs 262.04 crore vs Rs 207.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295.96 crore).
Margin down 302 bps at 22.32% vs 25.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.10%).
Net profit up 30.71% at Rs 55.79 crore vs Rs 42.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.08 crore).
Approved raising Rs 1,500 crore via bonds and equity.
Berger Paints Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.98% at Rs 2,881.83 crore vs Rs 2,693.59 crore.
Ebitda up 37.29% at Rs 480.04 crore vs Rs 349.65 crore.
Margin up 367 bps at 16.65% vs 12.98%.
Net profit up 49.2% at Rs 300.16 crore vs Rs 201.17 crore.
AGI Greenpac Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.68% at Rs 622.26 crore vs Rs 567.3 crore.
Ebitda up 37.09% at Rs 150.19 crore vs Rs 109.55 crore.
Margin up 482 bps at 24.13% vs 19.31%.
Net profit up 26.09% at Rs 67.12 crore vs Rs 53.23 crore.
Anant Raj Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47.59% at Rs 392.27 crore vs Rs 265.78 crore.
Ebitda up 70.67% at Rs 90.08 crore vs Rs 52.78 crore.
Margin up 310 bps at 22.96% vs 19.85%.
Net profit up 58.17% at Rs 71.43 crore vs Rs 45.16 crore.
Blue Jet Healtcare Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 1.31% at Rs 166.76 crore vs Rs 168.96 crore.
Ebitda up 5.48% at Rs 54.59 crore vs Rs 51.75 crore.
Margin up 210 bps at 32.73% vs 30.62%.
Net profit down 14.44% at Rs 32.11 crore vs Rs 37.53 crore.
Prataap Snacks Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 4.26% at Rs 408.31 crore vs Rs 426.45 crore.
Ebitda up 48.56% at Rs 34.75 crore vs Rs 23.39 crore.
Margin up 302 bps at 8.51% vs 5.48%.
Net profit up 105.52% at Rs 10.79 crore vs Rs 5.25 crore.
Max Financial Services Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income at Rs 12,359.19 crore vs Rs 8,898.35 crore, up 38.89%.
Net profit at Rs 171.21 crore vs Rs 269.35 crore, down 36.43%.
Max Life Insurance gets IRDAI nod to raise capital worth Rs 1,612 crore.
Redington Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.44% at Rs 23,504.97 crore vs Rs 21,674.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24,979.65 crore).
Ebitda down 11.03% at Rs 517.3 crore vs Rs 581.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 548.78 crore).
Margin down 48 bps at 2.2% vs 2.68% (Bloomberg estimate: 2.20%).
Net profit down 11.42% at Rs 347.88 crore vs Rs 392.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 323.8 crore).
Cigniti Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 468.02 crore vs Rs 451.83 crore, up 3.58%.
EBIT at Rs 56.73 crore vs Rs 57.24 crore, down 0.9%.
Margin at 12.12% vs 12.66%, down 54 bps.
Net profit at Rs 48.04 crore vs Rs 45.86 crore, up 4.75%.
EID Parry Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.63% at Rs 7,770.14 crore vs Rs 9,913.9 crore.
Ebitda down 53.83% at Rs 420.98 crore vs Rs 911.67 crore.
Margin down 377 bps at 5.41% vs 9.19%.
Net profit down 55.04% at Rs 216.52 crore vs Rs 481.6 crore.
Endurance Technology Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.23% at Rs 2,561.1 crore vs Rs 2,095.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,625.48 crore).
Ebitda up 24.85% at Rs 298.99 crore vs Rs 239.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 336.69 crore).
Margin up 24 bps at 11.67% vs 11.42% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Net profit up 40.7% at Rs 152.28 crore vs Rs 108.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.69 crore).
EIH Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.4% at Rs 741.26 crore vs Rs 586.41 crore.
Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 324.39 crore vs Rs 209.01 crore.
Margin up 811 bps at 43.76% vs 35.64%.
Net profit up 52.19% at Rs 229.94 crore vs Rs 151.08 crore.
Nazara Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.79% at Rs 320.4 crore vs Rs 297.24 crore.
EBIT up 82.15% at Rs 21.13 crore vs Rs 11.6 crore.
Margin up 269 bps at 6.59% vs 3.9%.
Net profit up 22.08% at Rs 29.52 crore vs Rs 24.18 crore.
Dollar Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.54% at Rs 329.69 crore vs Rs 285.34 crore.
Ebitda up 65.89% at Rs 32.2 crore vs Rs 19.41 crore.
Margin up 296 bps at 9.76% vs 6.8%.
Net profit up 102.74% at Rs 17.72 crore vs Rs 8.74 crore.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 42.29% at Rs 2,007.75 crore vs Rs 3,478.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,363.2 crore).
Ebitda down 68.9% at Rs 107.61 crore vs Rs 345.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 219.80 crore).
Margin at 5.35% vs 9.93% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.3%).
Net profit down 71.21% at Rs 117.99 crore vs Rs 409.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 141.7 crore).
Hawkins Cookers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.46% at Rs 272.4 crore vs Rs 255.87 crore.
Ebitda up 6.62% at Rs 26.87 crore vs Rs 25.2 crore.
Margin at 9.86% vs 9.84%.
Net profit up 8.95% at Rs 19.71 crore vs Rs 18.09 crore.
IOL Chemicals and Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 520.39 crore vs Rs 523.48 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 635.5 crore).
Ebitda up 3.91% at Rs 44.35 crore vs Rs 42.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 85.8 crore).
Margin at 8.52% vs 8.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).
Net profit down 2.94% at Rs 23.08 crore vs Rs 23.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56 crore).
Radico Khaitan Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.1% at Rs 1,160.92 crore vs Rs 792.16 crore.
Ebitda up 47.45% at Rs 142.81 crore vs Rs 96.85 crore.
Margin at 12.3% vs 12.22%.
Net profit up 22.73% at Rs 75.15 crore vs Rs 61.23 crore.
Tata Teleservices Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.21% at Rs 296.03 crore vs Rs 286.8 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 274.43 crore vs loss of Rs 277.72 crore.
Net loss at Rs 307.72 crore vs loss of Rs 309.81 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.6% at Rs 288.69 crore vs Rs 233.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.23 crore).
Ebitda up 10.49% at Rs 139.74 crore vs Rs 126.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 139.24 crore).
Margin down 574 bps at 48.4% vs 54.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 49.30%).
Net profit down 9.87% at Rs 43.79 crore vs Rs 48.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 45.13 crore).
Timken India Q3 Earnings (FY24)
Revenue up 0.45% at Rs 612.21 crore vs Rs 609.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 642.5 crore).
Ebitda down 1.18% at Rs 102.48 crore vs Rs 103.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 122.93 crore).
Margin down 27 bps at 16.73% vs 17.01% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.10%).
Net profit down 4.29% at Rs 67.53 crore vs Rs 70.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94.03 crore).
Vakrangee Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.03% at Rs 51.56 crore vs Rs 51.54 crore.
EBIT up 17.34% at Rs 2.3 crore vs Rs 1.96 crore.
Margin up 65 bps at 4.46% vs 3.8%.
Net profit up 853.84% at Rs 1.24 crore vs Rs 0.13 crore.