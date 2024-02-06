Britannia Industries, Godrej Properties, Nykaa Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Britannia Industries Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd., and NLC India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Tuesday.

Britannia Industries is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 4,296.2 crore and Rs 552.8 crore, respectively, for the October-December quarter on Tuesday, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The FMCG major reported a net profit of Rs 932.3 crore and revenue of Rs 4,101.4 crore for the same quarter last year.

Godrej Properties Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 124.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 435.6 crore, according to estimates. The real estate firm reported a profit of Rs 56.4 crore for the third quarter of the previous year.

Also, Nykaa's parent FSN E-commerce Ventures is expected to report a net profit of Rs 32.5 crore as against a revenue of Rs 1,790.1 crore for the quarter ended December, according to consensus estimates.

NLC India Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Trident Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., EIH Ltd., Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Redington Ltd., JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Birla Corp. Ltd., Procter and Gamble Health Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. will report their earnings on Tuesday.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Usha Martin Ltd., Welspun Corp Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Go Fashion (India) Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., Fiem Industries Ltd., Agi Greenpac Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., IoL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kingfa Science and Technology (India) Ltd., and Vakrangee Ltd. will also report their earnings on Tuesday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday: