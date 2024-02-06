Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results: Profit Rises 31%, Misses Estimates

Brigade Enterprises Ltd.'s third quarter profit rose 30.7%, but missed analysts' estimates.

The Bengaluru-based realty firm's net profit increased to Rs 55.8 crore from Rs 42.7 crore year-on-year. That compares with the Rs 118.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue from operations jumped 43.1% to Rs 1,173.8 crore from Rs 820.3 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected it to be Rs 1,053.2 crore for the quarter.