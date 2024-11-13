Brigade Enterprises Q2 Results: Profit Up 2.3%, Revenue Drops 22%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 2.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The Bengaluru-based property developer posted a profit of Rs 115 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 113 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Revenue from operations fell 22% to Rs 1,072 crore in the July–September period from Rs 1,367 crore during the same quarter last year.