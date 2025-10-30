BPCL Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Bharat Petroleum has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors for October 31 to declare the Q2 FY26 results.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. It is a Fortune Global 500 company. BPCL is India’s second-largest oil marketing company. It has over 23,500 fuel stations across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about BPCL’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
BPCL Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 22, BPCL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 31 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended Sept. 30, 2025. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
BPCL Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 to Nov. 2.
BPCL Q2 Results: Earnings Call
BPCL will host an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results for Q2FY26 on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.
Senior Management team from BPCL
VRK Gupta - Director (Finance)
Pankaj Kumar - ED (Corporate Finance)
Srividya V - ED (Corporate Treasury)
Chanda Negi - GM - Pricing and Insurance
Balagirish J - Senior Manager (Finance) – Pricing & Insurance
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1342 +91 22 7115 8243
International Toll-Free Numbers:
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
BPCL Q1 Results
BPCL’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 6,839.02 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,841.55 crore in Q1FY25. Total income grew 1.3% YoY to Rs 1,30,364.40 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,28,676.88 crore in the year-ago period.
BPCL Share Price History
Shares of BPCL have gained 5.71% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has increased 2.74%, while rising 12.55% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have climbed by 18.17%. Over the past year, the stock has increased by 12.09%.
The PSU stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 358.65 apiece on the NSE on July 8 and a 52-week low of Rs 234.01 apiece on March 3, 2025.
At 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, BPCL shares were trading 0.24% up at Rs 348.95 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.44% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.