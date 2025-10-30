BPCL Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Shares of BPCL have gained 5.71% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has increased 2.74%, while rising 12.55% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have climbed by 18.17%. Over the past year, the stock has increased by 12.09%.

The PSU stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 358.65 apiece on the NSE on July 8 and a 52-week low of Rs 234.01 apiece on March 3, 2025.

At 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, BPCL shares were trading 0.24% up at Rs 348.95 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.44% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.