BPCL Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know
Bharat Petroleum Quarterly Results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Aug. 13.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) will announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 this week. In a filing last week, the public sector company informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve Q1 results.
The state-owned company is a leading player in the oil and gas sector. One of the largest public sector energy companies in India, the company is primarily engaged in refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. It’s a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Here's everything you need to know about BPCL's Q1FY26 earnings schedule.
BPCL Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated August 5, BPCL stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for August 13 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
BPCL Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with analysts and investors.
ALSO READ
NSDL Q1 Results: Date, Share Price Performance Since Listing, Earnings Call Details And More
BPCL Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 to Aug. 15.
BPCL Q4FY25 Results
BPCL reported an 8.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 4,391.83 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 4,789.57 crore in Q4FY24. Total income fell 3.67% YoY to Rs 1,27,720.76 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,32,593.54 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses dropped 2.82% YoY to Rs 1,22,080.31 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,25,618.02 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
BPCL Share Price History
Shares of BPCL have gained 1.26% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has declined 7.92%. However, BPCL shares have gained 24.46% in the past six months, while rising 7.53% year-to-date. Over the past year, the stock has declined 4.75%.
The oil and gas stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 376 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 234.01 apiece on March 3, 2025.
At 11:54 a.m. on Monday, BPCL shares were trading at Rs 317.55 apiece on the NSE, down 0.59%, compared to a 0.19% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.