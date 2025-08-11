BPCL Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) will announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 this week. In a filing last week, the public sector company informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve Q1 results.

The state-owned company is a leading player in the oil and gas sector. One of the largest public sector energy companies in India, the company is primarily engaged in refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. It’s a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Here's everything you need to know about BPCL's Q1FY26 earnings schedule.