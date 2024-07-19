BPCL Q1 Results: Profit Drops 28.6%, But Beat Estimates

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s profit during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year fell by 28.6%, but it surpassed analysts' estimates.

The state-run oil refiner's net profit stood at Rs 3,015 crore in the April-June period, a decline from Rs 4,224 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 2,621-crore consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg.

The decline in the bottom line was primaliry due to the 44$ fall in the operating income or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the downstream segment.