Business NewsEarningsBPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, GAIL, BEL, GCPL, Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Other big names announcing results on Friday include Shriram Finance and JK Cements.

31 Oct 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, GAIL, BEL, GCPL, Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates (Photo Source: Envato)
Bharat Petroleum Corp, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., and Bharat Electronics Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Friday.

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:

BPCL

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 5,626.9 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 1,06,440.5 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 8,096.3 crore. Margin is estimated at 7.61%.

Maruti Suzuki

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 3,571 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 39,930 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 4,229.80 crore. Margin is estimated at 10.60%.

BEL

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 1,085.4 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 5,438.6 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 1,425.3 crore. Margin is estimated at 26.21%.

Vedanta

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 3,629.54 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 38,312.73 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 11,195.58 crore. Margin is estimated at 29.20%.

GAIL

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 2,085.9 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 32,419.2 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 3,041.5 crore. Margin is estimated at 9.38%.

