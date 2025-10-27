PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 24% To Rs 582 Crore
The company's total income for the quarter grew to Rs 2,131 crore from Rs 1,880 crore a year ago, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
PNB Housing Finance on Monday reported a 24 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 582 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.
The housing finance firm had earned a net profit of Rs 470 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Its interest income for the quarter was higher at Rs 2,017 crore compared to Rs 1,780 crore in the year-ago period.
The net interest income rose 14% to Rs 765 crore against Rs 669 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The net interest margin moderated marginally to 3.67% compared to 3.68% in the second quarter of the previous year.
The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the company decreased to 1.04% from 1.24% at the end of September 2024.
The affordable and emerging market segment continues to contribute 50 per cent of the total retail disbursements.
The company’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 29.80% as of September 30, of which Tier I capital is 29.21%, it added.