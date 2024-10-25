NDTV ProfitEarningsJM Financial Reports 19% YoY Profit Surge To Rs 232 Crore For Q2 2024
JM Financial Reports 19% YoY Profit Surge To Rs 232 Crore For Q2 2024

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, JM Financial's total income rose 11% from Rs 1,094 crore in the three month ended June 2024.

25 Oct 2024, 11:34 PM IST
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it registered a 36% growth.

(Photo Source: Envato)
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it registered a 36% growth.

(Photo Source: Envato)

JM Financial on Friday reported a 19% year-on-year increase in profit after tax at Rs 232 crore for three months ended Sept. 30, 2024.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 195 crore in the year-ago period.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it registered a 36% growth.

Its total income marginally dropped to 1,211 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 1,214 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, JM Financial said in a statement.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, JM Financial's total income rose 11% from Rs 1,094 crore in the three month ended June 2024.

JM Financial is a diversified financial services group and its primary businesses include integrated investment bank, mortgage lending, alternative and distressed credit, asset management, wealth management and securities business.

