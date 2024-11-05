NDTV ProfitEarningsJK Paper Reports 57.84% Drop In Q2 Net Profit To Rs 128.85 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

JK Paper Reports 57.84% Drop In Q2 Net Profit To Rs 128.85 Crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.68 crore in the same quarter last fiscal

05 Nov 2024, 02:36 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,569.63 crore as against Rs 1,368.23 crore in the same period a year ago.</p><p>(Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,569.63 crore as against Rs 1,368.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Photo Source: Envato)

JK Paper Ltd on Monday reported a 57.84% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.85 crore in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.68 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,714.88 crore as against Rs 1,708.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,569.63 crore as against Rs 1,368.23 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Consolidated total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,714.88 crore as against Rs 1,708.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

ALSO READ

JK Paper To Focus On Cost Optimisation To Maintain Revenue Growth In FY20
Opinion
JK Paper To Focus On Cost Optimisation To Maintain Revenue Growth In FY20
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT