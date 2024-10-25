Birlasoft CFO Expects Margins Back At 16% After Three To Four Quarters

Birlasoft Ltd. may take up to four quarters to get its Ebitda margins back on the 15–16% levels, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Kamini Shah has said.

Birlasoft, which released its earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024–25 on Wednesday, reported Ebitda margins at 12.1% for the period. This was down from 15.8% that the company had reported in the year-ago period.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Shah said that while margins will start improving from Q4 of the current financial year, it would take time for them to reach the 15–16% levels. “While I would wish for it to be in Q4, I don't think that will happen,” she added.